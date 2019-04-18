

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A man in his 40s was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after he was shot through a window at a townhouse complex in North York.

Sources tell CP24 that two suspects fired at least four shots into a unit near Grandravine Drive and Arleta Avenue at around midnight, striking the victim multiple times.

The victim was conscious and breathing at the scene and was rushed to hospital via emergency run, where he underwent surgery. Police say that the victim’s condition has since stabilized and that he is expected to survive.

The shooting is believed to be a targeted act, according to police.

One family friend who spoke to CP24 on Thursday morning said the victim had just returned home from work and was cooking dinner in his kitchen when he observed two males outside.

The family friend said that the victim went to the window to get a closer look at the men but did not recognize them. When he turned around to resume preparing dinner he was shot multiple times, according to the family friend.

The man had lived in the unit for about eight years, the family friend said.

No suspect descriptions have been released at this time, though investigators will be reviewing footage from surveillance cameras at the complex in the hopes of identifying the culprits.