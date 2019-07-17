Man in serious condition after stabbing near Bloor and Church streets
Emergency crews are shown at the scene of a stabbing investigation near Bloor and Church streets on Wednesday morning. (Michael Nguyen)
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, July 17, 2019 5:21AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, July 17, 2019 6:25AM EDT
A man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries after a stabbing in downtown Toronto shortly after midnight.
Police say that two men were involved in an altercation at a building on Park Road near Bloor and Church streets when one of them produced a weapon and stabbed the other.
No arrests have been made and no suspect description has been released.
Police continue to investigate.