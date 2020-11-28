Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle who fled the scene of a two-vehicle collision in the city’s Rockcliffe-Smythe neighbourhood that left a man seriously wounded.

It happened in the area of Jane Street and Dalrymple Drive, south of Eglinton Avenue West, shortly before 8:30 p.m.

Police said one of the vehicles crashed into a hydro pole.

A man was taken to a trauma centre with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries, Toronto paramedics said.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

The vehicle that left the scene is described as a red sedan, possibly a Honda Civic, with damage on the passenger side.

Police said it was last seen northbound on Jane Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.