A man has been seriously injured in a house fire in Scarborough.

The fire broke out at a residence on Frolick Crescent, in the area of Scarborough Golf Club and Ellesmere roads, around 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

When crews arrived, they encountered heavy smoke on the second floor.

Toronto paramedics say they transported a man, an occupant of the home, to the hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

The fire has been extinguished, and crews are checking for hot spots.

The cause, origin and circumstances of the fire are unknown.