Man in serious condition following house fire in Scarborough
A Toronto Fire truck is seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)
Share:
Published Thursday, December 14, 2023 10:32PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, December 14, 2023 10:32PM EST
A man has been seriously injured in a house fire in Scarborough.
The fire broke out at a residence on Frolick Crescent, in the area of Scarborough Golf Club and Ellesmere roads, around 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
When crews arrived, they encountered heavy smoke on the second floor.
Toronto paramedics say they transported a man, an occupant of the home, to the hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.
The fire has been extinguished, and crews are checking for hot spots.
The cause, origin and circumstances of the fire are unknown.