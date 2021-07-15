Man in serious conditon after stabbing inside Walmart in Etobicoke
Published Thursday, July 15, 2021 2:46PM EDT
A stabbing inside a Walmart in Etobicoke Thursday afternoon left a man seriously wounded, Toronto police say.
It happened in the vicinity of North Queen Street and the Queensway.
Police say a male victim was stabbed in the back.
A man in his 60s was taken to hospital with serious injuries, paramedics say.
Police have not released suspect information.