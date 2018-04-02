

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One person has been injured following a fire in a basement in Toronto’s Eglinton West neighbourhood.

It happened near Eglinton Avenue and Kane Avenue, near Keele Street, shortly before 4:30 a.m.

The residence has been evacuated and Toronto Fire Capt. Adrian Ratushniak confirms that one man suffered burns to his arms.

The fire has been knocked down and the Office of the Fire Marshal has been notified.