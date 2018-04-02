Man injured after basement fire in Toronto's Eglinton West neighbourhood
A Toronto fire truck is seen in this file photo. (Aaron Vincent Elkaim/The Canadian Press)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Monday, April 2, 2018 5:20AM EDT
One person has been injured following a fire in a basement in Toronto’s Eglinton West neighbourhood.
It happened near Eglinton Avenue and Kane Avenue, near Keele Street, shortly before 4:30 a.m.
The residence has been evacuated and Toronto Fire Capt. Adrian Ratushniak confirms that one man suffered burns to his arms.
The fire has been knocked down and the Office of the Fire Marshal has been notified.