Man injured after being shot during robbery: police
Police say a man has been shot in what they believe to be a robbery gone wrong at Bathurst Street and College Street, earlier this morning.
According to police the incident happened at around 3 a.m., and the victim was shot trying to defend himself during a robbery.
Paramedics say he was transported to a trauma centre in serious but non- life threatening condition.
The suspect fled the scene. There is limited suspect information, but they are looking for a 20 to 30-year-old black man with a dark compelxion.
Police are investigating and canvassing the area for video. They are also asking anyone with information to contact them.