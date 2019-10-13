

Lexy Benedict, CP24.com





Police say a man has been shot in what they believe to be a robbery gone wrong at Bathurst Street and College Street, earlier this morning.

According to police the incident happened at around 3 a.m., and the victim was shot trying to defend himself during a robbery.

Paramedics say he was transported to a trauma centre in serious but non- life threatening condition.

The suspect fled the scene. There is limited suspect information, but they are looking for a 20 to 30-year-old black man with a dark compelxion.

Police are investigating and canvassing the area for video. They are also asking anyone with information to contact them.