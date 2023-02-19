A man was stabbed in the abdomen in downtown Toronto on Sunday night.

Police say it happened at around 9:30 p.m. in the area of Bond Street and Dundas Street East.

Officers are currently on scene with medics, however police did not provide any further details on the extent of the man’s injuries.

The suspect has been described by police as a White man around 50 years of age with a long, white beard.

Police are asking any witnesses or anyone with information about this incident to contact them.