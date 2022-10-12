Man injured after being stabbed with a machete in North York: police
Published Wednesday, October 12, 2022 4:10PM EDT
A man has been taken to hospital with minor injuries, paramedics say, following a stabbing in North York Wednesday afternoon.
The incident happened near the intersection of Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue West.
Police say they are on the scene and have arrested a man who allegedly wounded another man with a machete.
The circumstances leading up to the stabbing are unclear, but an investigation is underway, according to police.