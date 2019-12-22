

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A male pedestrian is in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga on Sunday evening.

It happened in the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Hurontario Street just after 9 p.m.

The victim, believed to be in his early 30s, was transported to a trauma centre. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

Eglinton Avenue is closed both ways from Hurontario Street to Sorrento Drive for investigation.