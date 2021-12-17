A man was injured when he was struck by a vehicle in Mississauga Friday evening, Peel police say.

It happened at the intersection of Dundas Street East and Dixie Road just before 9:30 p.m.

Police said they received a call about an injured person lying on the road.

He was transported to a trauma centre, police said. There is no immediate word on his condition.

Police said the driver of the vehicle fled the scene. No vehicle description has been released.