Man injured after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga: police
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
Published Friday, December 17, 2021 10:14PM EST
A man was injured when he was struck by a vehicle in Mississauga Friday evening, Peel police say.
It happened at the intersection of Dundas Street East and Dixie Road just before 9:30 p.m.
Police said they received a call about an injured person lying on the road.
He was transported to a trauma centre, police said. There is no immediate word on his condition.
Police said the driver of the vehicle fled the scene. No vehicle description has been released.