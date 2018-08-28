

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A man who fell from a moving vehicle in Burlington early Tuesday morning is in hospital in serious but stable condition.

The incident occurred near North Shore Boulevard and Eagle Drive at around 12:21 a.m.

Police say a 31-year-old man fell from a moving 2015 Nissan Rogue while it was heading westbound o North Shore Boulevard.

The driver of the vehicle was not injuries.

The 31-year-old was taken to Hamilton General Hospital and is believed to be in stable condition.

The Halton Regional Police Service’s collision reconstruction unit was on scene this morning to investigate.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.