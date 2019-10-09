

Lexy Benedict, CP24.com





Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating a police-involved shooting in Etobicoke that left one man injured earlier today.

The SIU said that officers with Ontario Provincial Police were trying to stop a Mercedes-Benz in the area of Berry Road and Cloverhill Road at around 1:45 p.m.. The provincial watchdog said the 26-year-old driver was wanted on an outstanding warrant.

“When the man drove toward a police cruiser, an OPP officer discharged his firearm multiple times at the Mercedes-Benz,” the agency said in a news release issued Wednesday.

The driver was taken to hospital for a non-life threatening injury.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information or video evidence to contact investigators.

The SIU is called to investigate any incident involving a police officer and a member of the public that results in death, serious injury, or an allegation of sexual assault.