

Bryann Aguilar , CP24.com





Toronto police are investigating after a man was located with gunshot wounds in Liberty Village on Sunday afternoon.



Police were called just before 4:30 p.m. in the area of East Liberty Street and Pirandello St., west of Strachan Avenue, for reports of sound of gunshots.



When officers arrived, they initially did not locate any victims but they found shell casings and bullet holes in a nearby building.



Witnesses reported seeing a white SUV fleeing the scene.



However, a short time later, police said they had located a man in a building with gunshot wounds.



He was rushed to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.



No suspect information has been released.



This is the second time police were in the area for reports of a shooting.



Earlier in the day, police said several vehicles on Mowat Avenue were struck after shots were fired before 3:30 a.m.



No injuries were reported.

Toronto police spokesperson Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook said it is too early in the investigation to determine if both incidents are connected.

- with files from Joshua Freeman