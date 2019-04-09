Man injured in Alexandra Park stabbing
Police respond to a stabbing in the area of Queen Street West and Augusta Avenue Monday April 9, 2019.
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, April 9, 2019 5:57AM EDT
One man is in hospital after being stabbed in the Alexandra Park area.
Police were called to the area of Queen Street West and Augusta Avenue, near Randy Padmore Park, at around 11:30 p.m. Monday night.
A victim was located and transported to hospital. Police described his injuries as “non-life-threatening.”
There is no information about suspects so far.