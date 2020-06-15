CP24 - Toronto News | Breaking News Headlines | Weather, Traffic, Sports
Man injured in central Mississauga shooting: paramedics
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Monday, June 15, 2020 2:31PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, June 15, 2020 2:32PM EDT
A man in his 30s is in non-life-threatening condition after he was shot in Mississauga’s Cooksville area on Monday afternoon.
Peel Regional Police say they were called to Hurontario Street and Kirwin Avenue just before 1 p.m. for a report of a shooting.
Peel Paramedics said they arrived to find a man in his 30s suffering from a single gunshot wound.
He was conscious and alert and they transported him to hospital for treatment.
Police say they received reports of a dark coloured vehicle speeding away from the scene.