

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A man in his 30s is in non-life-threatening condition after he was shot in Mississauga’s Cooksville area on Monday afternoon.



Peel Regional Police say they were called to Hurontario Street and Kirwin Avenue just before 1 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

Peel Paramedics said they arrived to find a man in his 30s suffering from a single gunshot wound.

He was conscious and alert and they transported him to hospital for treatment.

Police say they received reports of a dark coloured vehicle speeding away from the scene.