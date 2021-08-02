

CP24.com





A man is en route to a hospital trauma centre after he was reportedly stabbed in the back with a pair of garden shears in central Mississauga on Monday afternoon.

Peel Regional Police say they were called to the corner of Hurontario Street and Dundas Street West at 1:47 p.m. for a report of a stabbing.

Emergency crews arrived to find a man in his 30s suffering from a stab wound to the back.



He was reportedly attacked by a suspect wielding garden shears.

Peel Region Paramedics said the victim was rushed to a hospital trauma centre in Toronto in serious but non-life threatening condition.

A second male victim suffered unknown injuries in the assault.

Police said they were looking for two suspects.

One was described a Black male in his early 20s, standing six-feet tall, wearing a t-shirt and jeans.

The second was described by police as a black male in his early 20s, last seen wearing dark clothing and a red hat.