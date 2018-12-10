Man injured in early morning shooting in Oshawa
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Monday, December 10, 2018 7:13AM EST
Last Updated Monday, December 10, 2018 8:27AM EST
A 50-year-old man was taken to hospital after being shot at a home in Oshawa early Monday.
Durham Regional Police received a call about a shooting at a residence on Toronto Avenue at around 4:50 a.m.
Officers arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition, police said.
Police say a suspect is still outstanding.