

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A man was rushed to a trauma centre after a “random and unprovoked stabbing” at College Station on Monday afternoon, Toronto police said.

Officers were called to the downtown subway station at around 12:40 p.m. and when they arrived, a male victim was found suffering from a serious stab wound.

He was taken to hospital in serious condition but has since been listed in stable condition, according to police.

Police said it is unclear if the stabbing occurred on board a train or on the subway platform.

Following the incident, a witness described what he saw to CP24 at the scene.

“We were coming to College Station,” Ayan Ainabekov said. “I was ready to go out (of the subway train) and the suspect was standing near me and he was ready to go out too. He then turned to the victim who was sitting near the door.”

“He punched him. He went to punch him again and in his right hand I saw (what looked like) a screwdriver.”

Following a brief foot pursuit, police were able to arrest a male suspect in connection with the incident.

Police also said a weapon described as either a screwdriver or an icepick was recovered during the arrest.

The age of the victim has not been released.

The incident has prompted the TTC to suspend subway service between Union and Bloor stations for the police investigation.