

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A 27-year-old man has been injured in a shooting at Lawrence Square Shopping Centre.

Multiple shots rang out at the busy shopping centre near Lawrence Avenue West and Allen Road shortly before 3:30 p.m.

Toronto police said initial reports indicate the shooting happened inside the mall.

Afterward, the victim was found at a nearby address suffering with a gunshot wound. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

Police initially said there were two victims, but Toronto Paramedic Services later clarified that only one person sustained gunshot wounds.

Two or more suspects are believed to have fled in a four-door vehicle. No immediate suspect description was available.

Police said they will be poring over security camera footage from the mall to try and learn more about what happened.

“We’re talking about a mall in one of the busiest parts of the day… Officers have their work cut out for them,” Const. David Hopkinson told CP24. “Hopefully there will be lots of witnesses. Typically malls have security cameras, so we’ll be pouring over that evidence as well.”

This is the second violent incident to strike the area in less than 24 hours. On Sunday night, a male victim was stabbed on board a subway train at Lawrence West Station. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to survive.