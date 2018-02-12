

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A man found suffering from gunshot wounds in the city's Bayview Village neighbourhood last week has died in hospital, police confirm.

The incident occurred in the area of Burbank Drive and Canary Crescent, near Bayview and Finch avenues, shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday.

Police say two men were parked in an SUV in the area when one of the men was thrown from the vehicle.

The other man fled the neighbourhood southbound on Burbank Drive.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim, now identified as 36-year-old Isahaq Omar, was rushed to hospital via emergency run but later died from his injuries.

Police say Omar is a resident of Toronto but has ties to the cities of Regina and Vancouver.

The suspect was last seen driving a black 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee with the licence plate # CADN 350.

The homicide unit has taken over the case and investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash camera video from the area on the night of the shooting to come forward and speak to police.

Police previously said that the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous and said anyone who spots the Jeep should call 911.