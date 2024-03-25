Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot near Toronto's Christie Pits Park on Monday morning.

In a tweet published just after 6 a.m., the Toronto Police Service said it was responding to a call for a shooting in the area of Bloor and Shaw streets.

Responding officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to hospital in serious condition, police said.

At this time, there is no suspect information to provide, they said.

The intersection of Bloor and Shaw is closed to pedestrians while police investigate. Anyone with information is being asked to call 416-808-2222.