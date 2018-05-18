Man injured in shooting outside Fairbank bar
A commercial plaza at 1721 Eglinton Avenue West is shown on May 18, 2018, after a shooting took place nearby. (Michael Nguyen/CP24)
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Friday, May 18, 2018 5:23AM EDT
Toronto police say a man is in non-life-threatening condition after he was shot outside a bar in Toronto’s Fairbank neighbourhood on Thursday night.
Police were called to a bar at 1721 Eglinton Avenue West, between Dufferin Street and Oakwood Avenue, just before 10 p.m. for a report of a shooting.
They arrived to find what appeared to be a blood trail. Witnessed told police a vehicle was seen speeding away from the scene.
At about 10:20 p.m., police said they were made aware that a man reported to hospital suffering from several gunshot wounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call 416-808-1300.