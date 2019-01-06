Man injured in stabbing in Scarborough's Kennedy Park neighbourhood dies
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Sunday, January 6, 2019 6:15AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, January 6, 2019 9:16AM EST
A man injured in a stabbing in Scarborough’s Kennedy Park neighbourhood overnight has died, police confirm.
The incident occurred in the area of Danforth Road and Gordonridge Place, near Midland Avenue, at around 12:30 a.m.
Police say a man in his 30s was located at the scene suffering from stab wounds. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.
No information has been provided on possible suspects.