

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A man injured in a stabbing in Scarborough’s Kennedy Park neighbourhood overnight has died, police confirm.

The incident occurred in the area of Danforth Road and Gordonridge Place, near Midland Avenue, at around 12:30 a.m.

Police say a man in his 30s was located at the scene suffering from stab wounds. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

No information has been provided on possible suspects.