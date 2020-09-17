Police in Durham Region are searching for a man who allegedly dangled some kind of pole with a camera attached to it in front of passing cyclists on a Whitby trail earlier this month, causing the cyclists to fall and crash into passersby.

At about 1 p.m. on Sept. 6, police said they were called to the Whitby Waterfront Trail on Thickson Road South for a report about two injured female cyclists.

Witnesses told police that a man was walking the trail and yelling things at cyclists who passed him.

The suspect then extended a telescopic camera pole "into the path of cyclist in attempts to affect the lane of travel," investigators said Thursday.

The pole allegedly struck a cyclist, causing her to collide into another cyclist. Two pedestrians were also struck in the collision.

Both cyclists and a pedestrian suffered minor injuries.

One of the cyclists was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

Police conducted a ground search for the suspect but failed to locate him.

He is described as a man in his 50s, standing five-feet-ten inches tall, weighing 150 pounds.

He was last seen wearing black shorts, a black and white leaf-patterned buttoned shirt, a black hat turned backwards and black sunglasses.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Const. Hutcheson at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 3810.