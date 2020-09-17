Man injures cyclists, pedestrian on Whitby trail using 'telescopic camera pole:' police
A suspect wanted in a Sept. 6, 2020 assault investigation is shown in a DRPS handout image.
Published Thursday, September 17, 2020 8:19AM EDT
Police in Durham Region are searching for a man who allegedly dangled some kind of pole with a camera attached to it in front of passing cyclists on a Whitby trail earlier this month, causing the cyclists to fall and crash into passersby.
At about 1 p.m. on Sept. 6, police said they were called to the Whitby Waterfront Trail on Thickson Road South for a report about two injured female cyclists.
Witnesses told police that a man was walking the trail and yelling things at cyclists who passed him.
The suspect then extended a telescopic camera pole "into the path of cyclist in attempts to affect the lane of travel," investigators said Thursday.
The pole allegedly struck a cyclist, causing her to collide into another cyclist. Two pedestrians were also struck in the collision.
Both cyclists and a pedestrian suffered minor injuries.
One of the cyclists was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.
Police conducted a ground search for the suspect but failed to locate him.
He is described as a man in his 50s, standing five-feet-ten inches tall, weighing 150 pounds.
He was last seen wearing black shorts, a black and white leaf-patterned buttoned shirt, a black hat turned backwards and black sunglasses.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Const. Hutcheson at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 3810.