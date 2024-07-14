A man allegedly kidnapped in Vaughan was located on Sunday morning while the suspects responsible remain at large, police say.

According to York Regional Police (YRP), the victim – 56-year-old Roberto Marchioni – was located in Scarborough near Morningside Avenue and Highway 401. YRP said that Toronto police attended the scene after Marchioni was located by a citizen at 3 a.m. before contacting York officers.

Marchioni was “in good health” and treated on scene by paramedics for minor injuries, according to a news release.

Police allege that Marchioni was leaving his place of business in Vaughan on Friday at around 2 a.m. when he was approached and assaulted by two suspects who forced him into a 2020 Honda CRV LX.

Images have been released of the suspects, who have not yet been identified, along with suspect vehicles. YRP says that investigators believe that a black Dodge Ram pickup truck was also involved.

The investigation, which YRP’s Homicide Unit is leading, is ongoing. Officers are asking the suspects to “seek legal counsel and turn themselves in.”

“York Regional Police will continue to dedicate significant resources to find the suspects responsible for the kidnapping, as they are still at large,” reads the release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Unit, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously.