Man killed after being crushed by tree in Whitby
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, October 2, 2018 10:14AM EDT
The Ministry of Labour is investigating after a man was crushed by a tree in Whitby this morning.
The man was found dead by police on a property in the area of Victoria Street East and South Blair Street at around 8 a.m.
Police say the man was doing work on the property when a tree came down on top of him.
Investigators also found heavy equipment at the scene.
Police could not provide the name or age of the victim.