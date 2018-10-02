

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The Ministry of Labour is investigating after a man was crushed by a tree in Whitby this morning.

The man was found dead by police on a property in the area of Victoria Street East and South Blair Street at around 8 a.m.

Police say the man was doing work on the property when a tree came down on top of him.

Investigators also found heavy equipment at the scene.

Police could not provide the name or age of the victim.