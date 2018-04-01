

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 19-year-old man has died after a car and a bus collided in Hamilton late Saturday night.

The collision occurred near Lawrence Road and Gage Avenue South shortly before midnight.

Police say a Nissan Altima was heading westbound when the driver crossed over into the other lane and struck a Hamilton Street Railway bus, which was travelling southbound.

The driver of the Nissan, who has been identified by police as a 19-year-old Hamilton man, was rushed to hospital but later died from his injuries.

Three other occupants of the car were taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

The bus driver and the two passengers on the bus were not injured.

The Hamilton Police Service’s collision reconstruction unit is investigating the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.