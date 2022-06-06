A 62-year-old man who was killed last week at a construction site in Caledon has been identified by police.

On June 1 just after 8:30 a.m., Caledon OPP said officers responded to a report of an unresponsive male at worksite on Abbotside Way, near Kennedy Road.

Police said the man was hit by a heavy excavation truck at the site and pronounced dead at the scene.

In a news release issued Monday night, police identified him as Ernesto Campoli of Woodbridge.

Ontario’s Ministry of Labour and the Federal Department of Labour have launched an investigation into the incident, the OPP said.

The Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and OPP Forensic Identification Unit (FIS) are also assisting with the investigation.