A construction worker is dead following an industrial accident at York University Monday morning.

It happened in the area of The Pond Road and James Gillies Street, at the construction site of York’s new School of Continuing Studies building, at approximately 11:15 a.m., according to the school.

At that time, police said that a crane was carrying a window nearby when it fell on the worker.

“Initial reports are there was a large pane of glass, that fell from a considerable height, and impacted on the worker,” Duty Insp. Ishmail Musah told reporters at the scene.

When officers arrived, they said they located a man, who police say was in his 60s, suffering from critical injuries.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Ministry of Labour has been called in to investigate the incident, which Musah described as “tragic.”

Musah added that while police believe the incident to be an accident, the Ministry of Labour will advise if there is any element of criminality discovered.

In a tweet, York University President Rhonda L. Lenton said the school would be offering support for staff, faculty and students in the community following the incident.

“We are terribly saddened by this tragic news and our hearts go out to the family and team who have lost their loved one and colleague,” Lenton said.

Police said that construction at the site has been ongoing for a number of years.

Traffic delays in the area are to be expected in the following hours, police said.