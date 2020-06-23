Police say a man shot to death inside a vehicle in Toronto’s Corso Italia neighbourhood last week is a 37-year-old resident of British Columbia.

Officers were called to the area of St. Clair Avenue West and Dufferin Street shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Friday for a reported shooting.

Police previously told reporters that it appears the suspect was “lying in wait” on a side street before the homicide.

Duty Insp. Stacey Davis told reporters that when the victim got into his vehicle, a suspect exited a car parked on a side street, approached the victim's vehicle, and fired multiple rounds at the victim at close range.

The shooter and other occupants of the suspect vehicle then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

When police arrived on scene, they located a man inside a vehicle who was suffering from “numerous gunshot wounds.”

The victim has now been identified by police as 37-year-old B.C. resident Farogh Sadat.

No arrests have been made in the case.

“Investigators continue to urge anyone who was driving with a dash cam, or anyone who observed anything out of the ordinary, near 1346 St. Clair Avenue West between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020, to contact police,” Toronto police said in a news release issued Tuesday.