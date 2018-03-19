

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto police say a 26-year-old man who was shot in the back as he walked to his car in Etoboicoke Friday night was an innocent man who was killed simply because he was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Nnamdi Ogba was walking to his car on Scarlettwood Court shortly after 11 p.m. on Friday, March 16 after visiting his fiancée.

Two men then approached Ogba from behind and fired multiple shots at him before running away to a waiting SUV.

Detective Jason Shankaran called the attack “cowardly” Monday and told reporters that he believes Ogba did nothing to provoke the attack and that he didn’t know his attackers. He said police believe the assailants were looking to hurt someone as part of a desire to seek some sort of vengeance on the community itself.

“Nnamdi was an innocent man. He had no criminal record and no known gang affiliation. Nnamdi was an electrical engineer, he had a fiancée, he was about to be married,” Shankaran said.

He said the community of Scarlettwood Court has seen violence in the past and that he believes the suspects came from another community.

“I believe those suspects may harbor some sort of animosity toward the neighbourhood of Scarlettwood Court,” Shankaran said.

Police also released videos and images of the two suspects, as well as the suspect vehicle and urged anyone with information to come forward to investigators.