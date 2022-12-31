A man shot and killed in an underground parking garage in Scarborough has been identified by his family.

Police were called to the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Birchmount Road just before 5:30 p.m. Friday for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. Despite life-saving efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Saturday, the victim was identified as Gars-Ara Kourjakian by his friends and family to CTV News Toronto.

Rahim Ladhajuma, a friend of the family, said Kourjakian’s daughter -- who turned five years old on Saturday -- was with her father at the time of the shooting and that he was taking off her winter boots before he was shot.

"That guy loved his family and daughter and he was one of the greatest neighbours you can have," Ladhajuma told CTV News Toronto.

Kourjakian was an interior designer and had been saving to buy his family a house, Ladhajuma explained.

Ladhajuma said that in the last two weeks, a number of cars have been broken into inside the underground parkade below their apartment building.

Police confirmed to CTV News Toronto that they are investigating a handful of incidents of mischief reported in the garage over the last month.

“This garage stays open sometimes far too long. And, you know, people may blame the management, the building, you can't point too many fingers but there are little steps to be done," Ladhajuma said.

CTV News Toronto reached out to the building management company for comment but has not yet heard back.

Kourjakian is the city’s 70th homicide victim of the year. He was 34.

Police said Friday that they do not have suspect information at this time.

With files from CTV News Toronto's Allison Hurst