A daylight shooting in a plaza parking lot in North York Saturday afternoon left one man dead, Toronto police say.

It happened in the area of Weston Road and Highway 401 just after 3:30 p.m.

Const. Stephanie Burritt said officers arrived and located a man in his 20s inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds.

Despite life-saving efforts, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, Burritt said.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

Burritt said they don’t have suspect information at this time.

She added that officers are canvassing the plaza for witnesses and surveillance videos to determine what exactly took place.

“It’s a very busy location. As you can see, we’ve got multiple stores here. The parking lot is full of cars, lots of patrons. This is a very brazen shooting to occur here in daylight hours,” Burritt said.

“We’re very hopeful that we will locate a number of witnesses that would have observed this happen.”