A man in his 40s is dead after a shooting in downtown Toronto Monday morning.

Toronto police say the incident took place just before 5 a.m. in the area of College Street and Spadina Avenue.

Investigators say there was an altercation between a number of individuals, and that one of those individuals fired two to three rounds, striking a man in his 40s.

Responding officers located the man outside of a storefront with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital in a life-threatening condition but later died.

Police say that two additional cartridge casings were located further down the street and that canines are currently being used in a search for the weapon.

At this time, police have not provided a suspect description, but said that two people were seen walking on the east side of Spadina, getting into a vehicle, and driving northbound.

Spadina is currently closed from College to Nassau and drivers are being asked to use alternative routes.

Business owners in the area are being asked to check their security footage upon opening Monday.