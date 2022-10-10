Toronto’s latest murder victim has been identified as Edwin Farley Alvarado Quintero.

The 49-year-old Woodbridge resident died in hospital after being shot at La Liga Sports Complex, an indoor soccer and basketball facility near Finch Avenue West and Alness Street, just west of Dufferin Street.

Quintero is the city’s 56th homicide victim of the year.

The incident, during which two other men also sustained gunshot wounds, happened on Sunday shortly after 7 p.m. One of the other victims has life-threatening injuries, while the other person’s are serious.

All three men, whom police said are over the age of 20, were taken to local trauma centres.

“We currently have canvassed and spoken to witnesses and we have our forensic identification services on scene and the homicide squad is on their way to take over the investigation,” Duty Insp. Saleem Husain told reporters at the scene Sunday night.

No information is available so far about possible suspects or what may have led to the shooting.

Multiple shell casings were found at the scene, police said. Investigators would not say if the shooting was targeted.

It’s also not clear exactly what was happening inside La Liga when the shooting occurred. According to the complex’s website, the venue hosts indoor soccer games as well as salsa, Zumba, birthday parties, and other activities.

“We all have concern about a shooting, especially in this case where three people have been shot,” Husain said.

“We are doing a full investigation. We're asking everybody to come forward. We're working with the community to bring this to a quick resolution.”

The Homicide and Missing Persons Unit is now handling the investigation.

Anyone with further information should contact Toronto police at 416-808-7400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.

With files from CP24’s Joshua Freeman.