Man killed in wrong-way collision involving tractor trailer on Highway 410 in Brampton
Highway 410 is closed between Steeles Avenue and Highway 407 as the OPP investigates a fatal collision in Brampton. (MTO screengrab)
Share:
Published Wednesday, May 10, 2023 5:42AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 10, 2023 7:34AM EDT
A 30-year-old driver is dead after a wrong-way collision early Wednesday morning in Brampton.
At around 3 a.m., OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said, officers were notified of a vehicle that was reportedly travelling northbound in the southbound lanes of Highway 410 near Highway 407.
Officers patrolling the area were unable to locate the vehicle and were later notified of a collision on Highway 410 south of Steeles Avenue West.
The driver, a 30-year-old man from Oakville, Ont., collided head-on with a transport truck that was travelling southbound.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, Schmidt said in a video posted to Twitter.
Schmidt added that there are reports the vehicle was also travelling in the wrong direction earlier in the night.
All southbound lanes of Highway 410 are currently closed between Steeles Avenue and Highway 407 as the OPP investigates. The closure is expected to last until 9 a.m.
Anyone with information related to the crash is asked to contact Mississauga OPP at 905-858-8670