

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Peel Regional Police say they are trying to track down suspects who knocked a man out of his wheelchair in Brampton and robbed him.

The robbery allegedly occurred outside an apartment building the area of McMurchy Avenue and Railroad Street at around 3 p.m.

Police say two male suspects knocked the victim out of his wheelchair and stole items from him while he was lying on the ground.

They were last seen fleeing the area southbound.

Investigators have not said what items were taken.

The victim sustained minor injuries but no ambulance was required.

Several officers and members of the K9 unit are currently in the area attempting to locate the suspects.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers anonymously.