Toronto police say a man was taken into custody outside Drake's Bridle Path mansion Wednesday afternoon after he tried to gain access to the residence.

A CP24 camera captured the man being handcuffed and led away by officers to a cruiser. Police said he was apprehended under the Mental Health Act.

A significant police presence remains at the affluent North York neighbourhood as the investigation continues into the early Tuesday morning shooting that critically injured a security guard.

Investigators said the guard was standing outside of the front gates when someone from a vehicle fired shots.

No suspect information has been released so far, but police said they had collected a security video showing the shooting.

The shooting occurred as Drake was embroiled in a rap beef with California rapper Kendrick Lamar. The two have released several diss tracks aimed at each other over the weekend, which included unsubstantiated allegations and personal insults.

One of the tracks released by Lamar, titled "Not Like Us," features a Google Maps image of Drake's Bridle Path mansion.

Toronto police have said they have not established a motive behind the shooting, and it was too early to tell if it connected to the feud.