There’s no subway service at Warden subway station after a man was stabbed Thursday afternoon, Toronto police say.

Officers responded to reports of a stabbing at the station, located at Warden and St. Clair avenues, shortly before 1 p.m.

A man was located with stab wounds and taken to a trauma centre in serious but stable condition, according to Toronto paramedics.

The TTC says there is currently no subway service between Victoria Park and Kennedy due to a “security incident.” Shuttle buses are running between Victoria Park and Kennedy.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing news story.