

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are investigating a daylight shooting near the city’s Jane and Finch neighbourhood on New Year’s Eve.

Police say a man made his own way to hospital after he was shot at Yorkwoods Gate and Jane Street at around 1:30 p.m. on Monday.

The victim, according to police, was reportedly in a car in a parking lot in the area when he was shot by an unknown gunman.

The victim is currently in stable condition.

No suspect information has been released but police say they are continuing to investigate.