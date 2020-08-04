York Regional Police are still searching for one of two men who were swept into a pond in Richmond Hill Tuesday night.

The men reportedly fell in the water around 5:30 p.m. at the corner of Major Mackenzie Drive and Bayview Avenue after heavy rain hit the area earlier in the day.

The pond is estimated to be at least 10 feet deep, police said.

Investigators said one man was able to grab a rock and pull himself out of the water.

The man was in shock from the incident, police said, but had no serious injuries and was taken to hospital as a precaution.

York Regional Police’s marine unit and fire crews were called to the scene to look for the missing man.

Crews stopped the search shortly before 9:30 p.m.

It is unknown when they will resume the search tomorrow.