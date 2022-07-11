An adult male is “unaccounted for” after a golf cart was reportedly driven into a large pond at a Richmond Hill golf course.

The incident happened shortly before noon on Monday at DiamondBack Golf Club at 13300 Leslie St., south of Bloomington Road.

According to York Regional Police, a witness contacted them to report seeing a golf cart being driven into a pond at the local golf course.

Police said it is not known if the person driving the vehicle is a worker or a patron.

The force’s underwater rescue team is now en route to the scene.

Richmond Hill Fire is handling this investigation.

Deputy Fire Chief Tom Rayburn confirmed to CP24 that a golf cart is in the water, adding fire crews are now on scene and waiting for “more updates about the situation.”

More to come.