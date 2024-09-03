Ioannis Kyriakopoulos, the 64-year-old man who was fatally gunned down in southwest Scarborough over the weekend, was allegedly involved in organized crime, the RCMP has confirmed.

Last April, the national police agency announced that Kyriakopoulos was one of 16 people arrested and charged following a two-year investigation, which culminated in series of raids in Toronto and Vaughan and the dismantling of an illegal gaming and book-making network in the Greater Toronto Area.

Kyriakopoulos, who is from Toronto and was 63 at that time, was charged with participating in the activities of a criminal organization, committing an offence in association with a criminal organization, instructing an offence in association with a criminal organization, and keeping a common gaming house.

The RCMP indicated that he allegedly held a “prominent” role in the organization.

The 16 accused also included some of the owners and operators of restaurants, bars, and properties where gaming machines were being kept and used, they said.

Late Friday night, Toronto police were called to an address in the Oakridge neighbourhood on Landry Avenue, near Danforth Avenue and Danforth Road, after gunshots were reported in that area.

At the scene, officers found a male who had been shot in front of a home. They tried to resuscitate the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified the victim the following day as Kyriakopoulos.

Det. Sgt. Aaron Akeson told reporters outside 41 Division Saturday afternoon that they are looking for “at least three suspects who fled the area in a dark-coloured SUV.” Two of those suspects were on foot in the area for a period of time before escaping with a third suspect, he said.

The motive for the shooting, which occurred outside, is not yet clear, but Akeson said police do not believe it was a random act.

“We are contributing a significant amount of resources in determining exactly what happened and exactly where these suspects are,” he said at that time.

“(Kyriakopoulos was) a father, a husband, and there are a lot of people that were close to him that are grieving his death at this point.”

He is Toronto’s 56th murder victim of the year.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with information about it is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.

With files from CP24’s Joshua Freeman