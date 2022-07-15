Man on electric scooter sustains life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle downtown: police
Police tape is shown at the scene of a serious collision on University Avenue on Friday night. (CP24.com/Simon Sheehan)
Published Friday, July 15, 2022 9:38PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, July 15, 2022 10:20PM EDT
A man who was operating an electric scooter is in life-threatening condition after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Toronto on Friday evening, police say.
It happened near University Avenue and Elm Street at around 6:40 p.m.
The precise circumstances leading up to the collision are not immediately clear.
The southbound lanes of University Avenue are current closed between Gerrard Street and Dundas Street as police investigate at the scene.