A male pedestrian has been rushed to hospital in critical condition following a hit-and-run in Etobicoke’s Richview neighbourhood.

It happened at around 10:30 a.m. near Wincott Drive and Strathdee Drive, which is in the vicinity of Kipling and Eglinton avenues.

Police say that the suspect vehicle fled the scene. No description has been released at this point.

The victim was previously described as a man in his 70s by police.