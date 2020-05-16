Man pronounced dead after being found with 'significant injuries' at downtown building
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Saturday, May 16, 2020 12:29PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, May 16, 2020 2:09PM EDT
A man is dead after being found in the common area of a downtown building with significant injuries, police say.
Police say that they were called to the building near John and Richmond streets at around 11:45 a.m.
Once on scene, officers located the victim with what is being described as “significant injuries.”
Police say that they are treating the incident as suspicious.