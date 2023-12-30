A Hamilton man has been pronounced dead following a shooting on Friday night.

The shooting occurred at approximately 10:45 p.m., in the area of York Boulevard and Queen Street North in Hamilton.

A man was shot and transported to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. In a follow-up tweet, police identified the man as Daniel Musafiri, 29, of Hamilton.

Police are searching for suspects following reports that they fled the area after the shooting. No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Hamilton police.