A man has died after being stabbed at a residence in north Scarborough on Saturday evening, police say.

The incident happened at a home on Brimwood Boulevard, which is east of Brimley Road between McNicoll Avenue and Finch Avenue East.

Toronto police said they were called to that area at 6:45 p.m.

Paramedics told CTV News Toronto that they treated one person at the scene, but didn’t transport anyone to the hospital. They did not have any information available about the patient’s age or gender.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police later said.

The circumstances that led up to this incident are currently unknown, they said in a post on X.

The homicide unit has been notified.

Drivers that they should expect delays in the vicinity, investigators said.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.