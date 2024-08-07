A 63-year-old man has died after being pulled from a fire at an apartment building in Hamilton over the weekend.

Firefighters and police responded to 70 Jerome Crescent shortly after 9 a.m. on Aug. 4 after a fire broke out at the building.

Hamilton police said the man was located inside a first floor unit, unresponsive in a chair. He was pulled from the apartment and given CPR. He was subsequently transported to a hospital in serious condition.

Police said Wednesday that he has since died of his injuries.

The Ontario Fire Marshal's office is investigating the deadly fire, but it is not considered suspicious at the moment.